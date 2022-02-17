Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Culver Community at South Central, 7 p.m.
DePaul Prep at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBD
Boys Swimming
Hobart Sectional (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Knox, Kouts, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, North Judson, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheler), swim prelims, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central Sectional (Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer, South Newton, West Side), swim prelims, PPD to Friday.
Boys Wrestling
Illinois state finals at State Farm Center, Champaign, noon