Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

(All events weather permitting)
Boys Basketball
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Calumet at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.
Morton at Whiting, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
21st Century at West Side, 7 p.m.
Westville at LaVille, 7:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, postponed
Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist, TBD
Girls Basketball
TF South at TF North, 6 p.m.
ESCC Tournament championship (Marian Catholic), TBA
Gymnastics
LaPorte, Morgan Twp., Munster, Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF United at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.