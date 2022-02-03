 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

(All events weather permitting)

Boys Basketball

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Whiting, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

21st Century at West Side, 7 p.m.

Westville at LaVille, 7:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, postponed

Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist, TBD

Girls Basketball

TF South at TF North, 6 p.m.

ESCC Tournament championship (Marian Catholic), TBA

Gymnastics

LaPorte, Morgan Twp., Munster, Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF United at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

 

