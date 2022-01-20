Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

Boys Basketball
Porter County Conference Tournament at Kouts (first round). Game 3: Westville vs. South Central, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: LaCrosse vs. Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Morton at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Salem Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA
SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian (semifinal), TBA
Girls Basketball
Covenant Christian at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lemont at TF South, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
SSAC Tournament at Heritage Christian (semifinal), TBA
Girls Bowling
TF North at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn (Palos Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Kouts, Tippecanoe Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
TF United at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Morton at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Morton at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Hammond Baptist at Lake Station, 5:30 p.m.
Great Lakes Athletic Conference meet at Morton, 6 p.m.
Hebron at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.