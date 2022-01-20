 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Porter County Conference Tournament at Kouts (first round). Game 3: Westville vs. South Central, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: LaCrosse vs. Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Morton at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Salem Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA

SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian (semifinal), TBA

Girls Basketball

Covenant Christian at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lemont at TF South, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

SSAC Tournament at Heritage Christian (semifinal), TBA

Girls Bowling

TF North at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Lawn (Palos Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Kouts, Tippecanoe Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

TF United at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Morton at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Morton at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Hammond Baptist at Lake Station, 5:30 p.m.

Great Lakes Athletic Conference meet at Morton, 6 p.m.

Hebron at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

