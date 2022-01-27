Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Boys Basketball
Andrean at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Chicago Harlan, 7 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bowman at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at EC Central, 6 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at 21st Century, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Morton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Tinley Park at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Hobart, Lowell at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF United at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 6 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Newton, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 6 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 6 p.m.