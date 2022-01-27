 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Andrean at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Chicago Harlan, 7 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bowman at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at EC Central, 6 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at 21st Century, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

TF North at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Tinley Park at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Hobart, Lowell at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF United at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 6 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

North Newton, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 6 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 6 p.m.

