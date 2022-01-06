 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
0 Comments
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

NIBC at LaPorte Civic Auditorium

Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere, noon

Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), 2 p.m.

Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m.

Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), 6 p.m.

Marquette at SB Career Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Francis deSales at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kouts at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

South Central at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Hobart at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Hobart at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Lowell at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning Minute with Chuck Swirsky for Jan. 6, 2022

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts