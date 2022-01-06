Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Boys Basketball
NIBC at LaPorte Civic Auditorium
Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere, noon
Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), 2 p.m.
Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m.
Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), 6 p.m.
Marquette at SB Career Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Francis deSales at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kouts at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
South Central at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Hobart at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.
Kouts at North Judson, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Hobart at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.