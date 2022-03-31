Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, March 31, 2022

Baseball
Cal Ripken Experience at Russell County (field includes TF South), 2:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Mishawaka Marian, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Simeon at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at River Valley, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Hebron, 5 p.m.
21st Century at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
People are also reading…
Marian Catholic at Lodi, WI, 11 a.m.
Softball
Marian Catholic vs. Dublin Jerome at TN Invitational, 9 a.m.
TF North at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Central Crossing at TN Invitational, 11 a.m.
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Morton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
West Central at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 11 a.m.
Bradley-Bourbonnais at TF South, 4:30 p.m.