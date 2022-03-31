 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, March 31, 2022

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Cal Ripken Experience at Russell County (field includes TF South), 2:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Mishawaka Marian, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Simeon at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at River Valley, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Hebron, 5 p.m.

21st Century at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Lodi, WI, 11 a.m.

Softball

Marian Catholic vs. Dublin Jerome at TN Invitational, 9 a.m.

TF North at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Central Crossing at TN Invitational, 11 a.m.

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

West Central at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 11 a.m.

Bradley-Bourbonnais at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

