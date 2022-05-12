 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, May 12, 2022

  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Badminton

IHSA state finals at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.

Baseball

Tri-County at North Newton, 4 p.m.

Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Argos at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

John Glenn at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Morton at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Munster at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

People are also reading…

Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Chesterton, Michigan City at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian, New Prairie at Westville (Legacy Hills), 4 p.m.

Crown Point, Valparaiso at Portage (Creekside), 4 p.m.

EC Central at Bishop Noll (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.

North Newton, Tri-County at Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Homewood-Flossmoor at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m. 

Softball

Andrean at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove (PCC Tournament, first round), 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp. (PCC Tournament, first round), 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville (PCC Tournament, first round), 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central (PCC Tournament, first round), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Morton, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

SSC Blue Conference meet (field includes TF United), 1 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Calumet at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at River Forest, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Whiting, 4:45 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

SSC Blue Conference meet at Lemont (field includes TF North, TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Kouts, West Central at North White, 5 p.m. 

Girls Track

Lake Station at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Kouts, West Central at North White, 5 p.m.

St. Ignatius Sectional (field includes TF North), TBA

Boys Volleyball

Argo at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts