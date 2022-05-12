Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, May 12, 2022

Badminton
IHSA state finals at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.
Baseball
Tri-County at North Newton, 4 p.m.
Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Argos at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
John Glenn at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Morton at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Munster at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Chesterton, Michigan City at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian, New Prairie at Westville (Legacy Hills), 4 p.m.
Crown Point, Valparaiso at Portage (Creekside), 4 p.m.
EC Central at Bishop Noll (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.
North Newton, Tri-County at Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Homewood-Flossmoor at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.
Softball
Andrean at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Marist, 4:30 p.m.
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove (PCC Tournament, first round), 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Washington Twp. (PCC Tournament, first round), 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville (PCC Tournament, first round), 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central (PCC Tournament, first round), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Morton, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
SSC Blue Conference meet (field includes TF United), 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Calumet at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Whiting, 4:45 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
SSC Blue Conference meet at Lemont (field includes TF North, TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.
Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Kouts, West Central at North White, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Lake Station at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.
Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Kouts, West Central at North White, 5 p.m.
St. Ignatius Sectional (field includes TF North), TBA
Boys Volleyball
Argo at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.