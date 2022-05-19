 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Baseball

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 4:45 p.m.

Marquette at New Prairie, 4:45 p.m.

Chicago De La Salle at Munster, 5 p.m.

Kouts at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Morton at Lowell, 5 p.m.

21st Century at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Washington Twp., 5:15 p.m.

Bajenski Tournament (field includes Andrean), TBA

Stevie’s Way at Marian Catholic, TBA

Boys Golf

Chesterton at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Highland at Whiting (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.

Merrillville, Valparaiso at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

LaCrosse, Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

LaPorte at Elkhart, 4 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Argos at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Highland, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Hebron at Rensselaer, 4:45 p.m.

Westville at North Judson, 4:45 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.

Hammond Academy at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at South Central, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Crown Point Sectional (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest), 5 p.m.

Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Morton, Munster, 21st Century, West Side), 4:30 p.m.

Portage Sectional (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 4:45 p.m.

Rensselaer Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 4:45 p.m.

Related to this story

