Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Baseball
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 4:45 p.m.
Marquette at New Prairie, 4:45 p.m.
Chicago De La Salle at Munster, 5 p.m.
Kouts at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Morton at Lowell, 5 p.m.
21st Century at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Washington Twp., 5:15 p.m.
Bajenski Tournament (field includes Andrean), TBA
Stevie’s Way at Marian Catholic, TBA
Boys Golf
Chesterton at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Highland at Whiting (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.
Merrillville, Valparaiso at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
LaCrosse, Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
LaPorte at Elkhart, 4 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Argos at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Highland, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
Hebron at Rensselaer, 4:45 p.m.
Westville at North Judson, 4:45 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at South Central, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Crown Point Sectional (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest), 5 p.m.
Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Morton, Munster, 21st Century, West Side), 4:30 p.m.
Portage Sectional (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 4:45 p.m.
Rensselaer Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 4:45 p.m.