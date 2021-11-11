 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Bowling

TF South at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.

Griffith at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Kouts at Highland, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Westville, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Knox, 7 p.m.

Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Hebron, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Highland at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Nov. 11, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Duneland Athletic All-Conference boys soccer team; and Indiana Coaches Association (ISCA) All-District, District 1 boys soccer teams and Academic All-State players.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts