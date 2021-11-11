Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Boys Bowling
TF South at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Griffith at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Kouts at Highland, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Westville, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Knox, 7 p.m.
Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Hebron, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Highland at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
