Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Girls Basketball

Hebron at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Marquette at West Side, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Bobby Bolton Classic at Richards (field includes TF South), TBA

Ladycat Fall Classic at Beecher (field includes TF North), TBA

Boys Bowling

Evergreen Park at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

LaPorte at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

 

Football recap: Region teams punch semistate tickets, have historic seasons end on snowy night

Friday night was packed with entertainment, including a double-overtime finish, program record, multi-TD performances and more as snow fell. Get caught up with The Times' complete coverage!

