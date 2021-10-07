Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

Football
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bremen at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
ESCC meet at Benet, 9 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
West Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 5:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Calumet Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 6 p.m.
Triton at South Central, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
North Judson at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Westville, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
