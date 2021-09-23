Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

Boys Golf
SSC Blue Conference meet at Stony Creek, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6 p.m.
TF United at Shepard, 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Morton at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
River Forest at Westville, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
Portage at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Elkhart Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Griffith at River Forest, 4 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 6 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
