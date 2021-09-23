 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

Soccer

Soccer 

Boys Golf

SSC Blue Conference meet at Stony Creek, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6 p.m.

TF United at Shepard, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Morton at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

River Forest at Westville, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

Portage at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Elkhart Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Griffith at River Forest, 4 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Lemont, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 6 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.

