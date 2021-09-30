 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Boys Soccer

EC Central at Hammond Baptist, 5 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

TF United at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.

Hammond Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, semifinals, TBA

Girls Soccer

Chesterton at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Harrison at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Marquette at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Westville at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

PCC Tournament at Washington Twp., semifinals, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Tri-County at North Newton, 5 p.m.

TF North at Hillcrest, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 6 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at West Side, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament at Washington Twp., semifinals, 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Sept. 30, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts