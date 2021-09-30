Check out the slate of prep events for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

Boys Soccer
EC Central at Hammond Baptist, 5 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
TF United at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.
Hammond Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, semifinals, TBA
Girls Soccer
Chesterton at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Harrison at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Westville at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournament at Washington Twp., semifinals, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Tri-County at North Newton, 5 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 6 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at West Side, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Washington Twp., semifinals, 7:30 p.m.
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
