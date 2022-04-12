Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Badminton
TF South at Glenbard East, 6 p.m.
Baseball
Las Vegas Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.), 9 a.m.)
Andrean at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Culver Academies, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4 p.m.
Hobart Brickie Scramble (field includes Griffith, Hanover Central, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., River Forest, Wheeler), 4 p.m.
South Central at Trinity Greenlawn, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Shepard at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
South Central at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marquette at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Portage at Wheeler, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Marian Catholic, Marist, Joliet Catholic, Nazareth at Benet, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove, Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton, Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian, LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts, Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
TF North, Hillcrest, Richards at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
TF South, Oak Forest at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Lake Central, LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Boone Grove, Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian, LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts, Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville, Portage at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest, Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North, Hillcrest, Reavis at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central, LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Tinley Park at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.