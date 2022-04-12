 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

TF South at Glenbard East, 6 p.m.

Baseball

Las Vegas Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.), 9 a.m.)

Andrean at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Culver Academies, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4 p.m.

Hobart Brickie Scramble (field includes Griffith, Hanover Central, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., River Forest, Wheeler), 4 p.m.

South Central at Trinity Greenlawn, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Shepard at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

South Central at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marquette at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Portage at Wheeler, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Marian Catholic, Marist, Joliet Catholic, Nazareth at Benet, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove, Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton, Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts, Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

TF North, Hillcrest, Richards at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Oak Forest at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian, Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Lake Central, LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Boone Grove, Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts, Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville, Portage at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest, Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

TF North, Hillcrest, Reavis at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian, Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central, LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Tinley Park at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

