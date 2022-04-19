Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Badminton
TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Frontier at North Newton, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Hammond Central at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Covenant Christian at Pioneer, 4 p.m.
Portage at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet, North Newton at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Whiting at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bremen at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.
Argos at Westville, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Highland at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll vs. Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Covenant Christian, Tri-County at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central, Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte, Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
TF North, TF South, Evergreen Park at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Lake Station at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian, Tri-County at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City, Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
TF North, TF South, Lemont at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Lake Station at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Carmel at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.