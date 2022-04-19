 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Frontier at North Newton, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Hammond Central at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Covenant Christian at Pioneer, 4 p.m.

Portage at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet, North Newton at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian, Whiting at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bremen at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.

Argos at Westville, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Highland at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll vs. Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Covenant Christian, Tri-County at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central, Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte, Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

TF North, TF South, Evergreen Park at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian, Lake Station at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Tri-County at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point, Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City, Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

TF North, TF South, Lemont at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian, Lake Station at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carmel at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

