agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

21st Century at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Calumet Christian, 8 p.m.

Boys Golf

Hobart at Portage (Creekside at Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.

LaCrosse at LaVille, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4 p.m.

Westville at Illiana Christian (Indian Ridge), 4 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette (Briar Leaf), 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte LaLumiere at Boone Grove (Lakes of 4 Seasons), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

TF United at Reavis, 5 p.m. 

Softball

Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at South Bend Career Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 4:45 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 5 p.m.

North White at Hebron, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Whiting at South Central, 5 p.m.

LaVille at Washington Twp., 5:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bremen at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lake Station at River Forest, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte LaLumiere at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Track

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove, Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point, Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse, Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central, Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton, West Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

TF North, Argo, Shepard at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Hillcrest at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet, Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Boone Grove, Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton, Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point, Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse, Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton, West Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest, Argo, Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Eisenhower at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet, Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Reavis at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

