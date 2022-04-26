Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Baseball
Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
21st Century at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet Christian, 8 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hobart at Portage (Creekside at Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.
LaCrosse at LaVille, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4 p.m.
Westville at Illiana Christian (Indian Ridge), 4 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette (Briar Leaf), 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte LaLumiere at Boone Grove (Lakes of 4 Seasons), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF United at Reavis, 5 p.m.
Softball
Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at South Bend Career Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 4:45 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 5 p.m.
North White at Hebron, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Whiting at South Central, 5 p.m.
LaVille at Washington Twp., 5:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Bremen at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lake Station at River Forest, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte LaLumiere at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Track
Marian Catholic at Benet, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove, Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse, Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central, Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, West Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
TF North, Argo, Shepard at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
TF South, Hillcrest at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet, Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Boone Grove, Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton, Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse, Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, West Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest, Argo, Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South, Eisenhower at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet, Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Reavis at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.