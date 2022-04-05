 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Softball

 

 The Times

Badminton

Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

South Newton at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

West Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Argos, 4:45 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Evergreen Park, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Illiana Christian, North Newton at Hanover Central, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Covenant Christian at North White, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Winamac at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF South at Rich Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Calumet at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Argo, Bremen, Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, Pioneer at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Munster, South Bend Washington at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Griffith at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central, Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

River Forest, Washington Twp. at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Kankakee Valley, Pioneer at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Argo, Bremen at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Griffith at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central, Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

River Forest, Washington Twp. at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Rich Twp. at TF United (TF South), 5 p.m.

