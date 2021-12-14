 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Andrean at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Portage, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at West Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

TF North at Bloom Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Highland at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Lowell, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Tinley Park at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Eisenhower at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF United, Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 5:30 p..

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lake Central at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

North Newton at West Central, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Central senior helps official

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts