Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Boys Basketball
Indpls. Cathedral at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Portage at West Side, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Concord at Merrillville, 12:30 p.m.
Westville at West Central, 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Portage, 7 p.m.
St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Kouts, 7 p.m.
New Trier Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA
Boys Swimming
Hobart at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Hobart at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
