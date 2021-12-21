 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Indpls. Cathedral at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Portage at West Side, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Concord at Merrillville, 12:30 p.m.

Westville at West Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Portage, 7 p.m.

St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Kouts, 7 p.m.

New Trier Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA

Boys Swimming

Hobart at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Hobart at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

