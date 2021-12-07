Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

Boys Basketball
Eisenhower at TF South, 6 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Granger Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Crown Point at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Morton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Granger Christian at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at 21st Century, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.
EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Knox, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Oak Forest at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Shepard (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Kouts, Pioneer at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lake Central at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
River Forest at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.