 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Eisenhower at TF South, 6 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Granger Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Crown Point at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Granger Christian at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at 21st Century, 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

TF South at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.

EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Westville, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Knox, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Oak Forest at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Shepard (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Kouts, Pioneer at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lake Central at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

River Forest at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Dec. 7, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts