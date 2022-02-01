 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 7 p.m.

St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oak Forest at TF North, 6 p.m.

Bremen at TF South, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Eisenhower Invitational at Burr Oak Bowl (field includes TF South, TF North), 3 p.m.

Gymnastics

Morgan Twp., Munster, New Prairie, Plymouth at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

People are also reading…

Chesterton at Highland, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Feb. 1, 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts