Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Boys Basketball
Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Morton at Calumet, 7 p.m.
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Oak Forest at TF North, 6 p.m.
Bremen at TF South, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Eisenhower Invitational at Burr Oak Bowl (field includes TF South, TF North), 3 p.m.
Gymnastics
Morgan Twp., Munster, New Prairie, Plymouth at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton at Highland, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.