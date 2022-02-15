 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Boys Basketball

Lake Forest Academy at TF South, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at Ben Davis, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com/

Lake Station at Munster, 7 p.m.

LaLumiere (Blue) at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

North Newton at River Forest, 7 p.m.

South Central at Argos, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell, Munster at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

