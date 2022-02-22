Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Boys Basketball
ICSAA Regional semifinal at Portage Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Morton, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Kouts, 7 p.m.
SB Career Academy at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
SB Washington at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
West Side at Marquette, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
ICSAA Regional semifinal at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart, Munster, Washington Twp. at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Regional at Valparaiso (diving), 5 p.m.