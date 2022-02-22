 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

ICSAA Regional semifinal at Portage Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Morton, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 7 p.m.

SB Career Academy at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

SB Washington at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

West Side at Marquette, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

ICSAA Regional semifinal at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Munster, Washington Twp. at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Regional at Valparaiso (diving), 5 p.m.

