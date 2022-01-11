 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
 The Times

Boys Basketball

EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com

Hammond Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lowell, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Marquette, 6 p.m.

North Newton at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.

Elkhart at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Kouts, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Portage at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell, Munster, Wheeler at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Kouts, South Newton at Pioneer, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

