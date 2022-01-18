Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Boys Basketball
SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian (first round), 6:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lemont at TF North, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian (first round), 5 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 6 p.m.
North White at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Culver Academies at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Whiting, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament at Boone Grove: Game 3, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4, 7 p.m.
Thornwood at Hammond Central, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Lemont (Strike & Spare II), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest (Tinley Park Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Crown Point at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Richards at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Hammond Central at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Lake Station at Morton, 6 p.m.