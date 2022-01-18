 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
0 Comments
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian (first round), 6:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lemont at TF North, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian (first round), 5 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF South, 6 p.m.

North White at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Culver Academies at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Whiting, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament at Boone Grove: Game 3, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4, 7 p.m.

Thornwood at Hammond Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Lemont (Strike & Spare II), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest (Tinley Park Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Richards at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Hammond Central at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Lake Station at Morton, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Jan. 18, 2022

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts