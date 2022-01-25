 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
agate urgent

 The Times

Boys Basketball

LaCrosse at North White, 6:30 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Kankakee at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Morton, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Attica, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Westville, 7 p.m.

West Side at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Washington Twp. at Calumet Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at SB Washington, 6 p.m.

Lake Station at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 6 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WRIN (1045.FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com/

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Oak Lawn (Palos Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Oak Forest at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Crown Point at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

