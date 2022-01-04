 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
Boys Basketball

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

TF South at Reavis, 6 p.m.

Plymouth at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

TF North at Richards, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Westville, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Highland, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Goshen, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake Station at South Central, 6 p.m.

Reavis at TF South, 6 p.m.

Richards at TF North, 6 p.m.

West Central at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Knox at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at SB Riley, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Ignatius, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 7 p.m.

River Forest at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Oak Lawn at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Griffith at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Griffith at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Griffith at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

