Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Badminton
TF South at Lincoln-Way West (quad), 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Peotone at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Prosser Career Academy at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), TBA
Softball
Michigan City at SB Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Shepard at Marian Catholic, 5:45 p.m.
Kelly Mullaney
News/Sports Clerk
