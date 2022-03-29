 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Softball

 

Baseball

TF South vs. Brush H.S. at Cal Ripken Experience, 11:45 a.m.

Andrean at Jeffersonville, 1 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Hanover Central at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at TF North, 5 p.m.

TF South at Olentangy H.S., 8 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Rich Twp., 5 p.m.

TF South at Richards, 5 p.m.

Softball

John Glenn at South Central, 4:15 p.m.

Eisenhower at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Penn at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Winamac at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morton, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Shepard, TF South, Tinley Park at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen (quad), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic at Rich Twp., 5 p.m.

TF United at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m.

