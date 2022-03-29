Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Baseball
TF South vs. Brush H.S. at Cal Ripken Experience, 11:45 a.m.
Andrean at Jeffersonville, 1 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Hanover Central at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at TF North, 5 p.m.
TF South at Olentangy H.S., 8 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Rich Twp., 5 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 5 p.m.
Softball
John Glenn at South Central, 4:15 p.m.
Eisenhower at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Penn at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Winamac at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morton, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Shepard, TF South, Tinley Park at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen (quad), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic at Rich Twp., 5 p.m.
TF United at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m.