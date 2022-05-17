Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Baseball
Calumet Christian at Calumet, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Bowman at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Hebron, 5 p.m.
21st Century at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
North Newton at North White, 6 p.m.
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Crown Point, LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 4 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.
South Central at North Judson (Chesapeake Run), 4 p.m.
Chesterton, Lake Central at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Lowell at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Marquette, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Parkview Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
SSAC Tournament (field includes Victory Christian), TBA
Girls Track
Chesterton Sectional (field includes LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Morton, Munster, 21st Century, West Side), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Hebron, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 4:30 p.m.
Lowell Sectional (field includes Andrean, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Merrillville, River Forest), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic at Benet, 6 p.m.