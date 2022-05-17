 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Baseball

Calumet Christian at Calumet, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.

Bowman at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Hebron, 5 p.m.

21st Century at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

North Newton at North White, 6 p.m.

EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Crown Point, LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 4 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.

South Central at North Judson (Chesapeake Run), 4 p.m.

Chesterton, Lake Central at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Lowell at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Marquette, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Parkview Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

SSAC Tournament (field includes Victory Christian), TBA

Girls Track

Chesterton Sectional (field includes LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Morton, Munster, 21st Century, West Side), 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Hebron, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 4:30 p.m.

Lowell Sectional (field includes Andrean, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Merrillville, River Forest), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic at Benet, 6 p.m.

