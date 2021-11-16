Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Girls Basketball
Lowell at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at La Lumiere, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Morton, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Marquette, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Portage at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
West Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Bobby Bolton Classic at Richards (field includes TF South), TBA
Ladycat Fall Classic at Beecher (field includes TF North), TBA
Boys Bowling
TF North at Shepard (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
LaPorte at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
