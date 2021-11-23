Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Boys Basketball
Kankakee Valley at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.
SB Career Academy at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Cathedral at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Marquette at SB Adams, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
SB Riley at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
TF South vs. Bloom at Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at South Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
West Side at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Ladycat Fall Classic at Beecher (field includes TF North), TBA
Boys Bowling
Eisenhower at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Benton Central, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Benton Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
TF South at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Benton Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 6 p.m.
Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Park, Thornridge at TF North, 7 p.m.