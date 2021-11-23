 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
agate urgent

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Kankakee Valley at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.

SB Career Academy at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Cathedral at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Marquette at SB Adams, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

TF South vs. Bloom at Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at South Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

West Side at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Ladycat Fall Classic at Beecher (field includes TF North), TBA

Boys Bowling

Eisenhower at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Argo (Rolling Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Benton Central, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Benton Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

TF South at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Benton Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Hanover Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Park, Thornridge at TF North, 7 p.m.

