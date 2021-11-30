 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Morton at Andrean, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Highland, 7 p.m.

Westville at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove at South Central, 6 p.m.

TF South at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 6 p.m.

TF North at Shepard, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at West Side, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Culver Academies at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Eisenhower at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Lemont (Strike & Spare II Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Reavis at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

