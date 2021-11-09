Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

Boys Bowling
Reavis at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bowman at SB Clay, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Wheeler at New Prairie, 6 p.m.
Portage at SB St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Crown Point at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Culver Community, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Morton, 7 p.m.
Munster at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Westville at Winamac, 7 p.m.
Jim Hunsley
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Mike Clark
