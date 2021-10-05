Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

Boys & Girls Cross Country
Evergreen Park, TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Plainfield East, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Victory Christian at Community Baptist Christian, TBA
Girls Swimming
TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 5:30 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Shepard, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Kelly Mullaney
Aaron Ferguson
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
