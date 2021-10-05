 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
Golf
Boys & Girls Cross Country

Evergreen Park, TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Plainfield East, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Victory Christian at Community Baptist Christian, TBA

Girls Swimming

TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 5:30 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Lawn, 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Shepard, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

