 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Boys Cross Country

Eisenhower, TF North, Tinley Park at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest, Richards at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

South Newton, Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central, Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Eisenhower, TF North, Tinley Park at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest, Richards at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

South Newton, Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central, Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Bremen at TF South (Centennial), 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF North (Burnham Woods), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Westville, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

LaPorte LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Morton, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

LaPorte LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hammond Academy at Andrean, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

EC Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hillcrest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Kouts, 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lemont at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

SB Career Academy at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Griffith at South Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Sept. 21, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts