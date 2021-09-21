Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Boys Cross Country
Eisenhower, TF North, Tinley Park at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest, Richards at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
South Newton, Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central, Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Eisenhower, TF North, Tinley Park at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest, Richards at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
South Newton, Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central, Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Bremen at TF South (Centennial), 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF North (Burnham Woods), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Westville, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
LaPorte LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Morton, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
LaPorte LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hammond Academy at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
EC Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hillcrest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Kouts, 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lemont at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
SB Career Academy at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Griffith at South Central, 7 p.m.
Morton at Wheeler, 7 p.m.