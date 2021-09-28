 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Boys Cross Country

Michigan City at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4 p.m.

Bremen, Oak Lawn, TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Michigan City at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4 p.m.

Aqsa School at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Bremen, Oak Lawn, TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Westville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, TBA

Girls Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hobart at Highland, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bremen at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

PCC Tournament at Washington Twp. (semifinals), 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at South Newton, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

TF South at TF North, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

21st Century at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament at Washington Twp. (semifinals), 7 p.m.

River Forest at West Side, 7 p.m.

SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, TBA

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Sept. 28, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts