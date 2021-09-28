Check out the slate of prep events for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

Boys Cross Country
Michigan City at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4 p.m.
Bremen, Oak Lawn, TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Michigan City at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4 p.m.
Aqsa School at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Bremen, Oak Lawn, TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Westville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, TBA
Girls Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hobart at Highland, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bremen at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournament at Washington Twp. (semifinals), 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Chesterton at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at South Newton, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
TF South at TF North, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
21st Century at Bowman, 6 p.m.
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Washington Twp. (semifinals), 7 p.m.
River Forest at West Side, 7 p.m.
SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, TBA
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
