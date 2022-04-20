Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Badminton
TF South at Fremd, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.
Hobart at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.
Marquette at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Boone Grove, Morgan Twp. at South Central (Hamlet), 4 p.m.
Morton at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Illiana Christian at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Lowell at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crete-Monee at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Crown Point at Highland, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Penn at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Boone Grove, LaCrosse at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron, Westville at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Benet, Joliet Catholic, Marist at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove, LaCrosse at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron, Westville at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
TF United at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30 p.m.