 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

TF South at Fremd, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.

People are also reading…

Hobart at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.

Marquette at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

Boone Grove, Morgan Twp. at South Central (Hamlet), 4 p.m.

Morton at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Illiana Christian at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Lowell at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crete-Monee at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Crown Point at Highland, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Penn at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Boone Grove, LaCrosse at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron, Westville at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Benet, Joliet Catholic, Marist at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove, LaCrosse at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron, Westville at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

TF United at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts