 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

South Suburban Conference Tournament at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at EC Central, 4:45 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.

People are also reading…

Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.

Kouts at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Westville at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Highland at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian, North Newton at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.

Westville at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Hammond Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Beecher, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Marist at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Morgan Twp. at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

North Judson at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m. 

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 4 p.m.

South Bend Riley at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

EC Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte LaLumiere at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts