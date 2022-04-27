Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Badminton
South Suburban Conference Tournament at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at EC Central, 4:45 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.
Kouts at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Westville at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Highland at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian, North Newton at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.
Westville at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Hammond Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Beecher, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Marist at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Morgan Twp. at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
North Judson at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 4 p.m.
South Bend Riley at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
EC Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte LaLumiere at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lake Station, 5 p.m.