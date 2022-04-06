Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Badminton
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Argos at Westville, 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Bowman at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Highland at New Prairie, 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Munster, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
River Forest, Wheeler at Griffith (Scherwood), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Crown Point at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Culver Community, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Stagg at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Argos at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
EC Central at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Hobart at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Hammond Central, Highland, West Side at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Hammond Central, Highland, West Side at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illinois CRU at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Laurence, 6 p.m.