Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Badminton

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Illiana Christian at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Argos at Westville, 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Bowman at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Highland at New Prairie, 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

River Forest, Wheeler at Griffith (Scherwood), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Crown Point at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Culver Community, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Stagg at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Argos at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

EC Central at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Hobart at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Boone Grove at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Hammond Central, Highland, West Side at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Hammond Central, Highland, West Side at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Illinois CRU at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Lemont at TF United (TF North), 5:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Laurence, 6 p.m.

