Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
agate urgent

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

West Side at Chicago Longwood, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Westville at 21st Century, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Morton, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Griffith at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Griffith at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Morton at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

