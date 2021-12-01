Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

Boys Basketball
West Side at Chicago Longwood, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 5:30 p.m.
West Side at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Westville at 21st Century, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Morton, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Griffith at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Griffith at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Morton at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
