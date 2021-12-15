Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic at Tinley Park, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at South Central, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Providence), 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF South at Lemont (Strike & Spare II Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
