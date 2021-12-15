 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
agate urgent

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Marian Catholic at Tinley Park, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at South Central, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Providence), 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF South at Lemont (Strike & Spare II Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

