Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Boys Basketball
Oak Lawn at TF South, 2:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Carmel, 2:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Richards at Hinsdale Central Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Crown Point vs. Noblesville at Bedford North Lawrence Holiday Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Warsaw, 6:45 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
New Trier Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA
