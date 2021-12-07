 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
agate urgent

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Crete-Monee at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Bolingbrook, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Griffith at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Crete-Monee at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Benet at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Morton, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Merrillville at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Merrillville at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Hebron at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

