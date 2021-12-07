Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Boys Basketball
Crete-Monee at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Bolingbrook, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Griffith at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Crete-Monee at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Benet at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Morton, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Merrillville at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Merrillville at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
