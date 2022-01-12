Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Boys Basketball
SB Riley at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com
Hammond Academy at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Westville at SB Career Academy, 5 p.m.
21st Century at Bowman, 6 p.m.
Kouts at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 7 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 7 p.m.
West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart, Lowell, Wheeler at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Griffith at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.