Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
agate urgent

  • 0
Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

SB Riley at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com

Hammond Academy at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Westville at SB Career Academy, 5 p.m.

21st Century at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Kouts at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 7 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell, Wheeler at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Griffith at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

