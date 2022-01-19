 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament at Kouts (first round). Game 1: Washington Twp. vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.; Game 2: Morgan Twp. vs. Kouts, 7:30 p.m.

Salem Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Marquette at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.

West Side at Portage, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Bremen at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

