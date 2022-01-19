Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

Boys Basketball
Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament at Kouts (first round). Game 1: Washington Twp. vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.; Game 2: Morgan Twp. vs. Kouts, 7:30 p.m.
Salem Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
Marquette at Bowman, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
West Side at Portage, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Bremen at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling