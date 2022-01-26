 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Oak Lawn at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hammond Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Bowman at SB Career Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 7 p.m.

Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Portage at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

People are also reading…

Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Lincoln-Way Central at TF South, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Jan. 26, 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts