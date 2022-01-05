Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Boys Basketball
Gary Lighthouse at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hammond Academy at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 7 p.m.
SB Riley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
River Forest at Lake Station, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
