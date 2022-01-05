 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Boys Basketball

Gary Lighthouse at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hammond Academy at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Calumet, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

River Forest at Lake Station, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

