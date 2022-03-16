 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Badminton

TF South at Nequa Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Washington at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Kankakee at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

