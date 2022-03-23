 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Hubbard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

St. Ignatius at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bloom Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 6 p.m.

Softball

Mother McAuley at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bloom Twp., 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Penn, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Mishawaka at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Girls Track

Mishawaka at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Illiana Christian at Nazareth, 6 p.m.

