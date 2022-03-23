Check out the slate of prep events for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Baseball
Hubbard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
St. Ignatius at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bloom Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 6 p.m.
Softball
Mother McAuley at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bloom Twp., 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Penn, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Mishawaka at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Girls Track
Mishawaka at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illiana Christian at Nazareth, 6 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
News/Sports Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today